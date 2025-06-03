One person injured after car crashes into building Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is injured after a car crashed into a building Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 4 p.m. along South 8th Street north east of Cheyenne Mountain High School.

According to CSPD, the car went into the building's waiting room. They also say the person who was hurt is expected to be okay.

