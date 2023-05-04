One person in critical condition following crash Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A crash Wednesday evening has one person in critical condition, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. along East Fountain Blvd. just south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

The department responded due to reports of multiple people being trapped in the vehicle. According to the department, the people are no longer trapped, and one is being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.