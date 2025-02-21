Watch Now
One person hospitalized following car fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is in the hospital Thursday night after their car caught on fire. Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Conejos Street and West Las Animas Street, which is located just south of I-25 and West Cimarron Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The person, who's name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with significant burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

