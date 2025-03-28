One person hospitalized after vehicle catches fire Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle caught fire Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Meadows Road and Witches Willow Lane, which is located near the Broadmoor World Arena.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) the fire spread to a nearby field, but has since been extinguished.

CSPD says the person who was taken to the hospital had minor injuries. Their name has not been released at this time.

Police say speed is being considered as a factor in the incident.

