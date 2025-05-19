One person dead following storage unit fire Sunday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a fire at a storage unit facility, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Van Teylingen Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

CSFD was able to extinguished the fire. While clearing units in the storage facility, firefighters found a person dead. The person's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating the death while CSFD will determine the cause of the fire.

