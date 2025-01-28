One person dead after medical call in the area of structure fire Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation is underway after a house caught fire north east of Downtown Colorado Springs. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on East Boulder Street, which is located east of Palmer High School.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a report of a medical call in the same area around the same time as the call for the fire.

CSFD says it is not clear if the fire and the medical call are related, but they are investigating the cause of the fire. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the death.

___





Bill to repeal cage-free egg law in Colorado scheduled for committee Monday Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Ryan Gonzalez are the prime sponsors of HB25-1074, Change Confinement Standards Egg-Laying Hens. Bill to repeal Colorado cage-free egg law in committee Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.