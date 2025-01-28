One person dead after medical call in the area of structure fire Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation is underway after a house caught fire north east of Downtown Colorado Springs. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on East Boulder Street, which is located east of Palmer High School.
According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a report of a medical call in the same area around the same time as the call for the fire.
CSFD says it is not clear if the fire and the medical call are related, but they are investigating the cause of the fire. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the death.
___
____
