One person dead after crash near Constitution and Highway 24 Friday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash near the intersection of Constitution Ave. and Highway 24 Friday evening. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that the area around that intersection is closed, but the rest of Highway 24 remains open. They also say to plan an alternate route if you are heading that way.

Colorado State Patrol is on the scene investigating. It is unclear when they will be done, and when the road can reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

