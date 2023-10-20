Watch Now
One man dead in Pueblo industrial accident on Evraz property late Friday morning

KOAA
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 20, 2023
PUEBLO — A man is dead after an accident around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday involving a crane on Evraz property in Pueblo.

The man was a subcontractor, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) who has not yet been identified.

No other deaths or injuries are known at this time.

Crews are waiting for permission from the coroner before recovering the body.

The cause of this accident is currently under investigation. News5 will update this article as we continue to learn more.
