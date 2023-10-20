One man dead in Pueblo industrial accident on Evraz property late Friday morning

PUEBLO — A man is dead after an accident around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday involving a crane on Evraz property in Pueblo.

The man was a subcontractor, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) who has not yet been identified.

DEADLY INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT IN PUEBLO: Late this morning, @PFDPIO says a sub contractor has died after an accident involving a crane on Evraz property. Crews are waiting for permission from the coroner before recovering the body. It’s being investigated on how this happened. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/828DgWfLuM — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) October 20, 2023

No other deaths or injuries are known at this time.

Crews are waiting for permission from the coroner before recovering the body.

The cause of this accident is currently under investigation. News5 will update this article as we continue to learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.