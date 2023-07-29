One kindergarten teacher in Colorado Springs is preparing for her first day

COLORADO SPRINGS– Summer time is over for teachers in School District 49. Teachers and administrators returned to their classrooms this week.

Teachers at Stetson Elementary School met to go over lesson plans and get their classrooms ready. They also had training on how to improve students' behavior and language in the classroom.

Many of the teachers are including a cozy corner in their classrooms, for when students need time to regroup. One of those teachers is Kaia Horaz. This school year is Ms. Horaz’s first year as a full-time teacher. She will be teaching Kindergarten at Stetson Elementary School.

“I became a teacher because I just love working with kids and kind of like building their confidence and I feel like that's what I needed when I was a kid,” Horaz said.

Horaz may be new to full-time teaching, but she is not new to the district. Horaz grew up attending schools in District 49.

"I really believe in this district, growing up in it, I know they believe in kids. They believe in what is best for kids. They want kids to know that there's somebody there who believes in them and loves them,” Horaz said.

Horaz says the teachers she had in school inspired her to pursue a degree in education.

“I remember my second-grade teacher. I went into school and she gave me a safe place. She gave me love. She believed in me, so I want to give back to my community and pretty much just give students what I had or what I needed. So I became a teacher because I want to help students who don't have that at home,” Horaz said.

This week Horaz has been preparing her classroom for her students.

“On our doors we have morning greetings. So like a hug, a fist bump, a high 5, a salute so I'm super excited to just build those relationships with my students,” Horaz said.

She will have 18 pupils in her class. Despite some nerves, she has been preparing for what she is going to do on her first day with her students.

“We're going to learn how to hold a pencil. We're going to learn how to go to lunch. We're going to recess expectations, going over expectations. That's what we're going to do the first week and just to get them comfortable at school,” Horaz said.

Horaz is looking forward to getting to know her students.

“It's my first class, I'm super excited, just to get started,” Horaz said.

For students in District 49, the first day of school for kindergartners, sixth, and ninth graders is this Tuesday, August 1. All other students in the district go back Wednesday, August 2.

