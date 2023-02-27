One injured following a shooting at Palmer Park Monday afternoon

Watch Now
One person and injured following a shooting at Palmer Park Monday afternoon.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:22:08-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — One person is injured and the suspect is in custody following a shooting at Palmer Park on Monday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle and a shots fired call at around 2 p.m. at the park in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

Around 3 p.m. a vehicle with the same description as the call, dropped off a man at Memorial Hospital who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Colorado Springs Police.

At this time, the suspect in the incident has not been identified.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
