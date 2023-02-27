One injured following a shooting at Palmer Park Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — One person is injured and the suspect is in custody following a shooting at Palmer Park on Monday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle and a shots fired call at around 2 p.m. at the park in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

Around 3 p.m. a vehicle with the same description as the call, dropped off a man at Memorial Hospital who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Colorado Springs Police.

At this time, the suspect in the incident has not been identified.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.