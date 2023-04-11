Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One hospitalized following a crash Monday evening

Platte Ave. crash
Antonio Clark
One person is in the hospital following a crash on Platte Ave. Monday evening.
Platte Ave. crash
Posted at 8:56 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 22:56:15-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — One person is in the hospital following a crash in Colorado Springs. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Walmart on Platte Ave Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the person was originally trapped in their vehicle, but the department was able to get them out.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to Colorado Springs Fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

It is unclear if charges will be brought against the driver.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards