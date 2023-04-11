One hospitalized following a crash Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — One person is in the hospital following a crash in Colorado Springs. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Walmart on Platte Ave Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the person was originally trapped in their vehicle, but the department was able to get them out.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to Colorado Springs Fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

It is unclear if charges will be brought against the driver.

