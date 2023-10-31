One haunted house in Colorado Springs is donating to the American Cancer Society

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Halloween, the Noller family has transformed the ATA Martial Arts studio, in Colorado Springs, into a haunted house.

People looking for a fright could stop by The Spring ATA Haunted House from Thursday through Sunday to get a scare and to also give back.

All the money raised from the haunted house will be donated to the American Cancer society.

Melody Noller and her husband Chris Noller are the Owners and creators of Springs ATA Haunted House.

“We love being able to scare everybody. They get to be who they want to be for Halloween and have a night of fun,” Melody said.

Not only do they want to help people celebrate Halloween, but they also want to support a good cause.

“The American Cancer Society is very near and dear to our family's heart,” Melody said.

All the money raised from the haunted house will go to cancer research and helping families impacted by cancer.

“I am a three time cancer survivor,” Melody said. “Chemo and radiation, is really rough,” Melody said.

Melody has experienced the challenges and difficulties of battling cancer. She said it affects families in an emotional, mental, physical and financial way.

“Treatment is very expensive, most of them are like house payments. For those people who can not afford it, this is our hope that we give them that extra cushion that they can have so they don't have to go through it alone,” Melody said.

The goal is to raise over $8,000.

“Eight thousand dollars is approximately the cost of one person to go through a chemo treatment,” Moldy said.

Melody's husband, Chris, was by her side throughout the journey.

“She is the best fighter you are ever going to meet,” Chris said.

Melody said her mother in law passed away a few years ago from cancer.

“She very much loved the haunted house and our light show. Every year we take donations in her name and just to give back. I know what it feels like to go through it. We have lost many people in our family to it. We want to give back and give other people going through it, hope,” Melody said.

Melody said her mother law was the glue of the family and losing her was a tremendous loss.

“She always had to be the first one to walk through the haunted house. She would tell everybody about it. She just really loved it, she would sit here for hours and watch everyone come through,” Melody said.

Melody said giving money to cancer research is very important to her family.

“The biggest thing for us is the research. The more money we can give to cancer research, hopefully the more they will be able to find cures or medicines to help all of us going through it,” Melody said.

The Nollers said they understand how scary cancer can be.

“Cancer in itself is a horrible scary word. But there is hope so do not give up. You can overcome it, I am proof of it,” Melody said.

Their message to others is to try to stay positive.

“It is a scary word, but you have to remember to stay strong,” Chris said. “Everybody that does have it and is going through it, just try to stay positive, mental game is everything. If you let your mental game go out, then you are already defeated, so stay positive,” Melody said.

Hundreds of people came to The Springs ATA Haunted House for a spooky scare and to donate.

The haunted house has eight different decorated rooms to bring people a fun fright this Halloween season. They also had nearly 20 actors in the haunted house dressed up with Halloween favorite characters, such as Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, Michael Myers, Chucky and more.

Melody said the scariest room for most people is the clown room. People have to walk past many tall and freaky looking clowns, including the famous Pennywise clown from the movie IT.

The Noller’s also have a holiday light show that people can attend. Learn more on their FaceBook Page.

