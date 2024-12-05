One dead following incident along Highway 287 in eastern Colorado on Thursday

Warning: The contents of this web story contains the topic of suicide that some readers may find disturbing. News5 is choosing to report on this because it closed a major Colorado highway between Lamar and Springfield in both directions for several hours. Please be advised.

One person is dead following an incident along Highway 287 Thursday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The highway was closed for several hours from County Road CC5 near Lamar to 1st Avenue near Springfield in eastern Colorado.

According to CSP, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Witnesses told CSP a person jumped off a bus into oncoming traffic. Their name will be released at a later time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can text or call the 988 Colorado Mental Health Line, or you can use the chat function at 988colorado.com.

You can also reach the Colorado Crisis Lifeline by texting “TALK” to 38255 or dialing 1-844-493-8255. For more mental health resources, click here.

