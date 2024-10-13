One dead, US 24 closed following crash in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY — Highway 24 is closed near Falcon in El Paso County after a crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Colorado State Patrol tells News5 the crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. It involved two vehicles. One of the drivers was thrown from their vehicle. The other driver was pinned.

The driver who was thrown from their vehicle died at the scene. The pinned driver was rescued and flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Highway 24 is closed between Stapleton Road and Scott Road. It is unknown when the highway will reopen.