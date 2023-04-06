One dead, suspect arrested following a shooting in Huerfano County Wednesday afternoon

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colorado — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Huerfano County, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. 3 miles east of Gardner, which is northwest of Walsenburg.

A male called the sheriff's office after he came home and found that his wife had been shot. Deputies found a 64-year-old female who had died from their injuries on the scene.

At 2:45 p.m. the suspect was identified as a neighbor, 41-year-old David Freilino, who was taken into custody.

News5 has reached out to the Huerfano County Coroner's Office to see if the female has been identified. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

