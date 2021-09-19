One dead in rollover crash on Interstate 25

According to Colorado State Patrol, one person died in a vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning at about 4:45 a.m.

A 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Interstate 25, when it traveled off the right shoulder and down a grass embankment near mile point 152.6.

The Jeep began to drive north in the grass embankment and eventually collided its front the side of a metal guard rail, causing the Jeep to overturn onto its right.

The jeep landed on top of a concrete base that was holding up an interstate sign. The 23 year old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

For more information you can contact Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.