A motorcyclist is dead after getting in a crash near South Tejon Street underneath I-25.

It happened just after midnight, when the motorcyclist was heading south on Tejon, and crashed with car making left hand turn on the I-25 on-ramp.

The motorcyclist died on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained on scene after the crash.

Colorado Springs Police say speed is considered a factor in the crash.