One dead following train versus car crash in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — One person is dead after a train hit a car in Security-Widefield, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It happened Monday afternoon at the Main Street Crossing, which is located west of the Highway 85 and Main Street interchange.

According to CSP, the train did not stop, and it is unclear if the conductor knew the train hit the car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

