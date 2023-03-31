One dead following single motorcycle crash Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just before 7 p.m. on the northeast side of the city.

According to the department, Stetson Hills Blvd. was closed between Anna Lee Way and Jedediah Smith Rd. just north of Stetson Park.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person at a later time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.