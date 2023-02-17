One dead following rollover crash in Pueblo early Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colorado — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Pueblo on I-25, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened at about 6:15 Thursday morning near the Dillon Drive exit on southbound I-25.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle upside down in the northbound lanes., and one male dead. An investigation into the accident revealed that the vehicle was heading southbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle hit a guardrail, went into the air, and landed on its top, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, officers believe that driving too fast on the icy road is most likely the cause. Drugs and alcohol are not being considered factors at this time.

The identity of the deceased individual will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

