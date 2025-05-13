One dead following dirt bike crash Monday in the Stratton Meadows area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a dirt bike crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday along Florence Avenue, which is located in the Stratton Meadows area.
The driver of the dirt bike was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
CSPD says based on video and witness statements, speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.
