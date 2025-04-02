One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a crash on the north east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved, or how the crash happened.

The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

___





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.