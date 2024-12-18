One dead following crash on Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain Wednesday morning

FOUNTAIN — One person is dead following a crash on Mesa Ridge Parkway Wednesday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Mesa Ridge Parkway near Janitell Junior High School.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened, and Fountain Police are still investigating the crash, no charges have been filed against anyone involved.

The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

