One dead following crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a crash on I-25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the Garden of the Gods Road exit.

According to CSPD, a vehicle traveling southbound on I-25 hopped the median and hit a vehicle traveling northbound.

Police say one person is dead, and three others have life-threatening injuries. They also say four other people involved in the crash have minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As of the publishing of the article, northbound I-25 is closed at Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD asks you to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

