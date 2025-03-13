One dead following crash at N. Academy Blvd. and N. Carefree Cir. Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

The name of the person who died will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at a later date.

CSPD says the southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at the intersection will be closed for several hours. They ask that you avoid the area.

