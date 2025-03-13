Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One dead following crash at N. Academy Blvd. and N. Carefree Cir. Wednesday

CSPD is investigating a deadly crash that happened around 8:30 pm. Police tell us this crash was between a truck and a motorcycle on North Academy Boulevard near North Carefree Circle.
N Academy Blvd Crash
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

The name of the person who died will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at a later date.

CSPD says the southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at the intersection will be closed for several hours. They ask that you avoid the area.

___



How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common.

How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community