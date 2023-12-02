Watch Now
One dead and another in hospital after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 02, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirmed one person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on the south side of Colorado Springs.

Police said it happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Sienna Place Apartments on Musket Drive. CSPD said when officers got to the scene they found one person dead with a gunshot wound. Officers said another person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said one of the two people was the shooter but officers are still investigating to figure out which person it was.

This is a developing situation and News5 will continue to update this story once we have more information.
