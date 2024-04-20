One dead after a three vehicle crash on North Powers Boulevard Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD, a driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All other drivers and passengers were treated for their injuries at the scene.

While investigating, police learned that the driver that was taken to the hospital had died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

____

____

