One dead after a crash on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead following a crash on the northeast side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). It happened Monday evening at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Meadow Ln. near the UCCS campus.

According to CSPD, the crash involved two vehicles, and they are investigating how the crash happened. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

The intersection is currently closed. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

