One Colorado Springs woman has been missing for more than 20 days, her family is very concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs family is spending the holidays in search of their daughter, Yomi Perez, who has been missing since December 10th. On Saturday, the Perez family held a press conference to bring more awareness about Yomi Perez’s disappearance.

Many long time friends gathered in downtown Colorado Springs to support the Perez family. They shared a little bit about who Yomi is and had a sage blessing. Oscar and Irene Perez are Yomi’s mom and dad. They have spent more than 20 days looking for her.

“It is so difficult, I hope not many people have to go through this,” Mr. Perez said. “It is extremely draining, it is 24 hours a day. When you lose a loved one there is a little bit of grieving, then you go on about your business, but when there is someone missing, you stop, you can't continue.”

Mr. Perez said his daughter has been missing since December 10th.

“She kind of confused me, she asked me to go to Dunkin' Donuts to drop her there, she like to go there so I took her there and then I told her to call me back,” Mr. Perez said

He said he was able to track her location and saw she was in an Uber.

“Then she trekked up I-25 north and then I am assuming she shut off the phone, because we lost the tracking,” Mr. Perez said.

Mr. Perez said he contacted the police multiple times for help. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a missing persons report for Yomi Perez was filed on December 19th.

CPSD’S report describes Yomi as 5 feet 3 inches tall, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black boots.

“Our main thing is to make sure she is alive,” Mr. Perez said.

Yomi was in the United States Air Force for many years. Mr. Perez said his daughter joined the air force when she was still in high school. Yomi was living in Florida before moving to her parents this past August. The Perez family said recently she has struggled with her mental health.

“I am hoping that maybe she went to get some help somewhere, maybe someone she knows that we did not know,” Mr. Perez said.

He said it has been extremely difficult for him to try to locate where she is. He mentioned how current privacy rules are making it harder.

“Every place we go, (they say) we can not talk to you. Even if you call a hotel, they say they can not give us information,” Mr. Perez said. “But unfortunately when you are talking about some people like my daughter who can not even help herself, how can we help if the system prevents us from helping,” Mr. Perez said.

He is going everything he can to try to find his daughter. The Perez family said if you have any information or if you have seen Yomi, please call 719-963-3611. Mr. Perez is praying that his daughter is safe.

