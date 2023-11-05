One church is building an apartment complex to provide more affordable housing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday night over one hundred people attended a fundraiser gala in support of the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The congregation at Solid Rock Christian Church, in Colorado Springs, has put their faith and generosity into action by addressing a critical need in the community, affordable housing.

Construction crews are currently building 77 apartment units called the Village At Solid Rock. The apartment complex is located just off Arlington and Circle drive in southeast Colorado Springs.

“Affordable housing is a challenge in southeast Colorado Springs,” said Pastor Ben Anderson.

Ben Andrerson has been a Pastor at the Solid Rock Christian Church for many years and has been very involved getting the Village At Solid Rock affordable housing complex off the ground.

“Part of the challenge is to keep the type of workers we want to have in our city, we need to have them in a place they want to live,” Pastor Ben said.

He said the lack of affordable housing is impacting local middle class families.

“The people who live in affordable housing are your teachers, firemen, policemen, your service workers, those individuals you encounter every day,” Pastor Ben said.

The church decided to build the Village At Solid Rock. Once complete it will have 15 one-bedroom units, 33 two bedrooms, and 29 three-bedroom units. These units will range anywhere from 685 to over one thousand square feet.

“We are excited about the village at solid rock, a 77 unit affordable housing project that is scheduled to open in the beginning of 2024,” Pastor Ben said.

According to their website, it will include a courtyard, barbecue area and playground.

Saturday’s fundraiser gala was held to raise money for solid rock’s affordable housing projects. The Superintendent of Harrison School District, Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, was also awarded the 2023 Southeast Colorado Springs Distinguished Service Award for her exceptional service to the Southeast community.

Pastor Ben said 77 units are not enough and they are inspired to build more.

“We have a plan to build another 75 units in the next 2 to 5 years,” Pastor Ben said. “This new plan is going to be located on Jet Wing and Chelton,” Pastor Ben said.

Pastor Ben said they have a good working relationship with the city and he is excited for the future of affordable housing in Colorado Springs.

“Whoever gets the opportunity to move in will be proud of where they live,” Pastor Ben said.

Construction for the Village At Solid Rock apartment complex began in June of 2022.

Pastor Ben said they hope to have people living in the apartment complex by February.

