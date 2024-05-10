On the list? 2C repaving starts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2C repaving season is kicking off in Colorado Springs.

2C is the voter-approved sales tax designated to improve failing roads in the city.

Nearly 25% of roads in Colorado Springs have been repaved since voters approved 2C tax funding back in 2015.

Heading into the 2024 season there is still some work needed on the most traveled roads.

This year's priority list also includes a higher number of roads in neighborhoods.

“I hear it all the time. ‘Mayor, when are you going to repave my road? When are you going to repave my street?” said Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade.

There are policies and procedures in place to decide which roads get paved first.

“We can sort out an order, which should be done first, and which can wait just a little longer to be done,” said Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager, Corey Farkas.

Technology like ground penetrating radar, and surface mapping sensors gather data that gives each road a one to 100 ranking for its condition.

“Every three years we have this company drive every single street within the city, and they gather data on those roadways,” said Farkas.

When roads get the same ranking there is a tiebreaker.

Farkas said, “[If] we've got one roadway that is highly traveled with traffic and one that is not, then the one that is highly traveled will move higher on the list to get done first."

The reality is, there are more roads needing work than those that make each year’s paving plan.

“I would love to be able to go out and pave every street we'd have in a year. But that's just not possible with the resources that we have,” said Farkas.

Click hereto see the 2024 list of 2C repaving projects.

