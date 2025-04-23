On Earth Day, how people and businesses alike are 'reusing' rather than throwing away

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Earth Day, Robert Walter was removing some waste from his yard by cutting tree branches.

"I just stack these in the bin and get them packed up for going out with trash day tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Walter.

With trash day around the corner, Walter said he leaves this job to his trash pickup team but tries to reuse what's on his lawn as much as he can.

"As far as lawn clippings go, a lot of times I'll use a mulcher to mulch those down," he said. "Rather than just bagging them up and throwing them into the landfill, it actually serves a purpose on... your yard."

From tree branches and grass to household items, Sherpa Guys owner Rob Tamang says there are many ways to reuse and re-purpose items in your own home.

"Our main goal is to prevent items from going to the landfill," said Tamang. "I started this company in 2022, now we (have() been getting busier and busier every year."

Tuesday, his team showed me the inside of his truck, which was filled with items ranging from shoes to full on dressers. Tamang says all of these items are meant to be donated.

"Unfortunately, a lot of items go to landfill if we don't help people out," said Tamang. "Donating whatever you don't need anymore is the best way of reducing waste. So, before you put something into your trash, think: what if I can donate this?"

