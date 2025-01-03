Old tenant recalls renting to Matthew Livelsberger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Matthew Livelsberger's name was connected to a few Colorado Springs addresses, one of those being Madison Ridge. Public records show Livelsberger owned a unit at one of the apartment buildings.

Before then, a former tenant said Livelsberger used to rent at the property.

A few doors down, Shelley Burke connected our news team to that former tenant.

"I've lived here about 15 years," said Burke. "I don't know a whole lot of people that live in the complex."

Burke called Kate Elizabeth, an old tenant who used to rent to Livelsberger.

"He was outgoing and sociable," said Elizabeth. "We liked him enough to approve them to rent a room in my house."

Elizabeth's family owned that apartment in 2019. At one point, she rented a room to Livelsberger.

"It's very sad, and I have been feeling for his family," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says Livelsberger only rented for a short time, but they never had any issues with him. Overall, she said he was a good tenant. She added they did not interact much, but they did have each other's social media.

She said none of Livelsberger's posts were out of the ordinary.

"He would just post a lot of pictures of his wife and their family and traveling and stuff," said Elizabeth.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.