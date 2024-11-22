Old Colorado City businesses hope for boost in shoppers as holiday season nears

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The checkout counter is generally a busy place after Thanksgiving, but Hapke’s Hortum owner Clayton Hapke says the lines at checkout counters up and down Colorado Avenue haven’t been nearly as active.

“The avenue is definitely experienced less spending this year," he said. "It's kind of following up through the summer, and businesses downtown have felt it."

Hapke says the reason for the dip in customers is anyone’s guess.

“Groceries are up. Gas prices are up. So, I don’t know," he said.

Hapke says Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales up and down OCC should help, adding that storefronts along the Avenue. Will each have something to offer that you can’t find at a bigger store or online.

“We’re a local company that prides themselves and absolutely takes care of their plants and willing to help new plant people," Hapke said.

Across the street at Circa Vintage, owner Erica Rose says most of what you see on the shelves is handmade.

“We’ve got over 50-plus vendors, and over half of them are experienced curators," Rose said.

Rose said those vendors are in busy mode as holiday shopping ramps up, adding that what you’ll find at Circa, you can’t find with the click of a mouse.

"It is a group of makers," she said. "So the pieces that they're making can either be from scratch or being up cycled.”





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.