Officials urge drivers to avoid Wednesday travel as snowfall prep begins

COLORADO SPRINGS— CDOT, El Paso County, and Colorado Springs Public Works issuing stern remarks on Wednesday travel.

"Today would've been the ideal day to travel," said El Paso County Highway Division Manager Tim Stickel.

"We have drivers from 4pm to 4am and then another round of drivers from 4am to 4pm," said CDOT Regional Communications Manager Amber Shipley.

While the wheels are already turning for CDOT's snow removal team, so too is El Paso County. Stickel says his team's plows are loading up for this pre-Turkey Day bout with Mother Nature.

"We have Priority One roads, which are your busy thoroughfares. You have priority twos, which usually have schools, fire departments, and they're kind of like the collectors. And then you have your residential areas," Stickel said.

Stickel added the county recently launched a website that shows where roads are clear.

With busy roads slated to get even busier as Thanksgiving nears, within city limits, Public Works says the focus is on higher elevation areas.

"The northern part of the city and the western edge along Front Range in the mountains, those are the areas that will tend to accumulate with snow faster," said Clint Brown, the Street Operations Manager for Colorado Springs Public Works.

Though officials say leave early or wait, if you need to travel, have your car ready.

"Do you have appropriate snow tires on your vehicle? Are your windshield wipers working? Are your headlights working to make sure you take food with you, back up, clothing, blankets and water?" Shipley said.

It seems drivers are taking note. One family visiting Colorado says they made an early trip in an effort to dodge the snow.

"We just weren't sure what day we were going to head this direction, so we moved it up a little bit," said Salvatore Digennaro. "So it worked out well for us to stay with family come a little early."

