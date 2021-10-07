Officer-involved shooting reported near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, at around 4 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting near Palmer Park & Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, no officers were injured and the suspect is in custody.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

At 4 PM today, CSPD officers were involved in an on-duty shooting in the area of Palmer Park & Academy.



• All officers are uninjured

• The suspect is in custody

This is a developing story.

