Officer-involved shooting reported near Palmer Park

Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 19:06:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, at around 4 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting near Palmer Park & Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, no officers were injured and the suspect is in custody.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story.
