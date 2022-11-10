Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning

PUEBLO, CO — An Officer-involved shooting happened Thursday morning in Pueblo, according to a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department. It happened in the 3600 block of Dillon Drive near Goodwill and Target.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. and the department reported that all officers involved are safe.

Pueblo Police are still on the scene, and asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.