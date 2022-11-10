Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning

An OIS happened on Dillon Drive in Pueblo, officers involved are reported safe
An Officer-involved shooting happened Thursday morning on Dillon Drive by the Target and Goodwill
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 13:33:22-05

PUEBLO, CO — An Officer-involved shooting happened Thursday morning in Pueblo, according to a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department. It happened in the 3600 block of Dillon Drive near Goodwill and Target.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. and the department reported that all officers involved are safe.

Pueblo Police are still on the scene, and asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.
