Officer-involved shooting at The Citadel Mall leaves suspect dead Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — We have learned more regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place at The Citadel Mall Monday evening.

According to Lt. Havenar with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the CSPD Fugitive Unit had been searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants out for their arrest. Officers with that unit located the suspect in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot early Monday evening.

The suspect was with four others in that vehicle and three out of the five occupants have been identified as juveniles. CSPD approached all five of the male suspects as they were leaving the food court just after 5:00 p.m.

Four of the five suspects were arrested in the parking lot, but one ran to Burlington Coat Factory. CSPD says that the suspect had a gun on them, and at least one shot was fired by CSPD officers.

The shot individual was taken to a local hospital where they died.

The circumstances of how and why the suspect was shot are unknown at this time. There are no other injuries to report at this time.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead on the investigation per standard department policies. The sheriff's office said in a tweet, a public safety message video will be shared later in the evening.

EPSO will be the lead investigating agency on this CSPD Officer Involved Shooting case. Lieutenant Havenar will provide on camera public safety message. https://t.co/nNI7BFwDxg — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 4, 2023

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

