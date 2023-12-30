Northbound Nevada closed at Williamette after a crash, one hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash at N. Nevada Ave. and E. Williamette Ave. according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened and how many vehicles were involved. Police say that a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, there condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, northbound N. Nevada Ave. is closed at E. Williamette Ave. It is unclear at this time when the intersection will reopen.

