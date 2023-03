Northbound I-25 at W. Uintah St. is shut down due to a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say that at least one person is being transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.