Northbound I-25 closed Wednesday morning in Colorado City area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A major crash closed northbound I-25 in the Colorado City area early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol announced there would be an "extended" road closure just north of Thacker Road of northbound I-25. The area is just south of Colorado City.

"Traffic is being diverted to Thacker Road," Colorado State Patrol posted to social media. "Choose an alternate route. Expect traffic delays. It is unknown when the road will reopen."

Details on possible injuries or how many cars were involved were not immediately available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major highway closure.

Click here for live updates on highway closures from the Colorado Department of Transportation.





