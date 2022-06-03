North Cheyenne Canon reopens June 4th

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Cheyenne Canon Park is set to open Saturday June 4th. “People are very anxious to get back in there and enjoy the canyon this summer,” said Scott Abbott with Colorado Springs Parks. The popular Colorado Springs open space park closed to vehicles last October.

A bonus with the opening are new and updated trails to explore. “That was created right in conjunction with the canyon closure,” said Abbott, “So a vast majority of our visitors have not experienced those trails yet.”

The main project was replacing three bridges in the canyon. The new bridges have structural upgrades to meet requirements for heavy vehicles like fire engines.

The road is now ready for traffic, but finish work is still happening. “We’re certainly asking folks to understand the construction project is not 100% completely done,” said Abbott. Workers will be working at or very near the edge of the road through the month of June.

Another caution is about parking in the canyon. There is still equipment and materials in some of the pull-offs and parking areas. “We’re asking please don’t get creative with your parking. Park in designated pull-offs and designated parking areas only,” said Abbott, “What happens is once one person starts to park along our roadway, many others follow by example. The canyon road is so narrow emergency vehicle access can be hindered when vehicles park on the side of the road.

_____

