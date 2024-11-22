Nonprofit providing 400 military families with holiday meals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Many organizations are making sure our active military members and veterans have a warm meal on their table this Thanksgiving.

The non-profit organization Operation Homefront, has been serving our military community for more than ten years. This year, they will be feeding 400 military families who are under junior enlisted, and post-911 injured, wounded, or ill veterans, according to Senior Regional Development Manager At Operation Home Front, Beth Desloges.

Desloges tells News5 that they are committed to ensuring military families in Colorado Springs have access to holiday meals.

"It's really important to understand that recent studies indicate that as many as one in four junior enlisted military families are facing some sort of food and security," Desloges said. "Our military families have so many other struggles going on. Food insecurity is not a struggle our families should be facing. So, we're here trying to serve them in their time of need because they've always been there for us in our time of need."

This specific event is happening Friday, Nov 22, 2024 and requires pre-registration, however, this nonprofit helps military families year-round.

There's no income requirement for any of their assistance, Desloges said. You can sign up for their upcoming events and other assistance at OperationHomefront.org.





James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away. How the castle he created is carrying on his legacy Mr. Bishop spent 44 years of his life building the castle. It is now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. James Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.