Nonprofit in Pueblo offering free income tax filings this tax season

PUEBLO, Colo. — A nonprofit in Pueblo is providing free income tax filing! From now until April 15, United Way of Pueblo County has started its Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

If you have a household income of less than $60,000, you could qualify for this free help.

"VITA is important in Pueblo because a lot of people don't know that they qualify for the earned income tax credit along with the child tax credit and TABOR," said Adrian Gomez with United Way of Pueblo County. "If you live in Pueblo, you qualify for a lot of those credits."

You need to make an appointment for this opportunity. To make an appointment and to learn more about the program, visit Pueblo United Way's Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.