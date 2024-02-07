Nonprofit group of first responders and veterans take part in Hot Wheels race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of Hot Wheels racers went head-to-head at the Mash Mechanix Brewery in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The event was held by the Monster Motors Hot Rod Garage, which is a local veteran-operated nonprofit. According to their website, they help veterans and first responders come together to build classic custom cars and Hot Rods in the old-school tradition.

"We have people around town that have these skills, that donate their time to teach people," said Drew Cahill with Monster Motors Hot Rod Garage.

In addition to the competition being a great skill, the group also helps veterans find a sense of community after service.

"If they're potentially getting out of the military looking for a new career, they have that opportunity to learn in a place where they have a lot of people around, a lot of friendship, a lot of fellowship, just meeting new people and having a great time at the same time," said Cahill.

Sunday's Hot Wheels race was part of an eight-tournament series, with the next one being on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. at the brewery.

Registration is $10, and the winner gets a gift card to the brewery.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit the Monster Motors Hot Rod Garage's Website.

