Non-profit in Rocky Ford hands out more than 200 holiday food baskets Wednesday

ROCKY FORD — Spreading the holiday cheer, a non-profit in Rocky Ford and officials with Black Hills Energy handed out 200 holiday food baskets Wednesday.

The basket included ingredients and fixings for a holiday meal. They did this to help ease the costs of the holiday season. Officials with Black Hills Energy also handed out weatherization kits, which included items to energize homes, which included items such as the following:

  • LED lightbulbs
  • weatherstripping/caulking
  • a solar charger
They say these items help to efficiently run homes during the winter months.

