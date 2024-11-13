Nominations open for the 2024 El Paso County Veteran of the Year

EL PASO COUNTY — Do you know a local veteran who should be recognized for their service? You can nominate them to be El Paso County Veteran of the Year.

Nominations opened Tuesday and are open to veterans who have been honorably discharged or retired from the U.S. Armed Forces, including from the following:



Reserves

National Guard

United States Merchant Marines

They must be a resident of El Paso County and must display an ongoing commitment to serving their community. Nominations will be accepted through January 31, 2025.

The county has been running the El Paso County Veteran of the Year award since 2017. You can click the names of previous winners below to learn more about their service:



To nominate a veteran, visit El Paso County's website.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.