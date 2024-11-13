Watch Now
Nominations open for the 2024 El Paso County Veteran of the Year

KOAA News5
EL PASO COUNTY — Do you know a local veteran who should be recognized for their service? You can nominate them to be El Paso County Veteran of the Year.

Nominations opened Tuesday and are open to veterans who have been honorably discharged or retired from the U.S. Armed Forces, including from the following:

  • Reserves
  • National Guard
  • United States Merchant Marines

They must be a resident of El Paso County and must display an ongoing commitment to serving their community. Nominations will be accepted through January 31, 2025.
The county has been running the El Paso County Veteran of the Year award since 2017. You can click the names of previous winners below to learn more about their service:

To nominate a veteran, visit El Paso County's website.

