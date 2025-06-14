No Kings Protests are underway in southern Colorado, with thousands scheduled nationally

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KOAA) — The No Kings Protests are well underway in Colorado.

Protestors aim to showcase a 'day of defiance' that coincides with the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump's birthday.

The protest in Pueblo began at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. So far, our crews on scene have seen hundreds of protestors gathered, and two people taken into custody. It's unclear right now whether or not both were protestors or counterprotesters.

In Colorado Springs, thousands of protestors gathered downtown in front of City Hall at noon. At the time of publishing, no incidents have been reported.

We have crews at both protests, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

