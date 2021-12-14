"No joke," CSFD responding to a lot fires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cautions about wildfire danger in Southern Colorado are currently more than warnings about the potential threat. There have been a lot of fires lately. "It's no joke, I mean we're really in a bad spot," said Captain J.J. Halsey with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A wildfire over the weekend near I-25 and Interquest Parkway burned nearly forty acres, closed roads, and forced evacuations. "As we witnessed over the weekend any little spark was able to get significant fires going quickly," said Halsey. The fire at Interquest was the largest in a series of fires along the freeway, likely started by a vehicle either dragging something or a mechanical error putting off sparks.

Wildfire danger is year-round in Colorado, most often with some breaks through the winter. So far this year it is worse than typical with no reprieve likely in the near future. "This is crazy, we haven't had more than a half inch of rain or snow at the Colorado Springs Airport sensor since July,” said KOAA News 5 Meteorologist, Sam Schreier.

It will take a lot of rain or snow to lower the fire threat. “Not just a couple of inches or a dusting, we need some really measurable moisture to make a difference," said Halsey. Until then it is up to individuals to be vigilant about fire prevention.