No injuries reported after BNSF train derails in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — There were no injuries reported after a 78-car freight train derailed near Pines Cliff in Gilpin County Sunday, but passenger rail service through the corridor has been significantly impacted.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Colo. 72 (Coal Creek Canyon Road) and S. Beaver Creek Road while crews work to clear the 15 rail cars that derailed—which is expected to take at least 36 hours.

No roads were closed due to the incident.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) cars that derailed contain diesel fuel oil and liquid. But the sheriff’s office said there is no leakage or fumes from the cars and they don’t anticipate issuing any evacuations.

The derailment is causing delays for Amtrak service, which uses the Union Pacific tracks to operate the California Zephyr. Trains are stuck in Grand Junction and Denver and they anticipate a lengthy delay, according to a notice on Amtrak's website.

A California Zephyr passenger told Denver7 that Amtrak was busing some passengers from Grand Junction to Denver, which he said was "one of the most enjoyable sections of the train trip."

Union Pacific will be leading the cleanup effort and determining when the tracks will reopen, according to a BNSF spokesperson. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

